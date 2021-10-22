Robert Durst charged with killing his first wife

NEW YORK (NBC) – Former New York real estate millionaire Robert Durst has been charged with murdering his first wife, who vanished in 1982.
New York State Police filed a second-degree murder charge against durst this week in the death of Kathie Durst.
Earlier this month, Robert Durst was sentenced in California to life in prison for killing Susan Berman last year.
Police claim Berman helped Durst cover up his wife’s murder and was about to confess her role to police when Robert Durst shot and killed her as well.
Kathie Durst’s body has never been recovered but she was declared legally dead in 2017 at the request of her family.
Durst is 78 years old.