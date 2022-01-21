Rock star Meat Loaf passes away

(NBC) Meat Loaf, the iconic, larger-than-life singer and performer has died.

According to his verified Facebook page, Marvin Lee Aday, died with his wife Deborah by his side.

His 1977 record “Bat Out of Hell” was one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Some of his hits included, “I’ll Do Anything for Love” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”

He also did some acting, appearing in the classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as some t-v.

No cause of death was shared on his social media.

The singer was 74-years-old.