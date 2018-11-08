Rogue Community Health hosts annual luncheon

MEDFORD, Ore. — Last year, Rogue Community Health saw more than 10,000 patients.
That was just one of the items touched on during the nonprofit’s annual luncheon this afternoon.
Rogue Community Health offers medical, dental and behavioral health services to people of all ages and backgrounds, regardless of insurance.
In 2017, 24 percent of their patients were uninsured.
This annual fundraiser is a way to keep people in the loop about the projects they’re working on right now and in the future.
