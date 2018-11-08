Volunteers needed for Hope Village expansion

MEDFORD, Ore. — Hope Village, a tiny home community for the homeless, is asking for volunteers.
The village in Medford, made up of 14 tiny duplex homes, is in the process of building 16 additional homes
with hopes of housing a total of 45 people.
Medford City Council approved the expansion of the development in July.
Rogue Retreat, the organization behind the effort, says they’ve been building ever since. With the new units set to open in April of 2019.
It’s why they’re currently searching for volunteers who may help lower the cost of their construction needs.
“The groups of volunteers that we’ve had coming in so far have been able to help with insulation and other pieces to finish out the tiny houses…,” said Matthew Vorderstrasse, Rogue Retreat.
Rogue Retreat says they’ve had several people volunteer so far.
