Rogue Credit Union CEO/President announces retirement

SOUTHERN OREGON— Rogue Credit Union’s CEO and President will be retiring in the Spring of 2022. The company made that announcement on Wednesday, March 17th.
CEO Gene Pelham has worked with Rogue Credit Union for more than 18 years, taking over as the president in 2007.
Since then, he has grown the company from just over 39,000 members to 166,000. He also grew its assets by more than $2.1 billion.
“Under Gene’s leadership, Rogue Credit Union has thrived and become a movement leader,” said Philip Smith, Rogue Credit Union Board Chair. “His strategic vision, dedication to developing leaders, commitment to community, and dedication to doing what’s right for the members are lasting legacies.”
When Pelham started, the company had only 7 branches, it now has 27.
“I have been fortunate to work with a board which always put our members first and a team dedicated to the service of others. I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve the members and staff of Rogue Credit Union,” said Pelham.
Executive President and COO of the Union, Matt Stephenson, will be taking over as president when Pelham steps down next year.
