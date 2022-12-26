Rogue Disposal’s leaf collection program wraps up for the year

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s the last week of the year for some Medford residents to put bagged leaves out.

Rogue Disposal’s “Leaf Collection Program” runs through December 30th.

Residents participating in the leaf collection program must provide their own heavy-duty bags.

Medford residents located south of Main Street, Hillcrest and Cherry Lane can put their leaves out through December 30.

People living north of this area had until December 23 to have their leaves picked up.

If you missed the pick-up window, you can always drop off your yard debris the Rogue Disposal Transfer Station in White City for a minimum cost of $10.80 for one cubic yard.

Visit https://roguedisposal.com/transfer-station/yard-debris for more information.