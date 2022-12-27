PHOENIX, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Historical Society hosted its annual Hanley House tour this Monday.

It was only a one-day tour for the holidays.

The historic home was lit up with festive decorations old ornaments and even a vintage Christmas tree.

Visitors were invited in by costumed tour guides who shared holiday traditions and the history of the family house.

Tam Moore, a volunteer at the house said, “This is a way to interpret a series of lives because the house itself dates from the one we are looking at, from the 1860, it takes three generations of family, and we are able to interpret that which is kind of the wishes of Marie Hanley who was last of the Hanley sisters”

According to the tour guides, the house dates back to 1860 and was developed by the family decades later.

This house was maintained by the Hanley sisters until it was converted into a museum.