Oregon Unemployment Department’s new online system

OREGON — The Oregon Unemployment Department is switching to a new online system. Benefits for unemployment insurance customers go live through their new system ‘Frances Online’ on March 4.

Department representatives say claimants should create an account online once it launches. The department says that most things will stay the same, including contact information and unemployment eligibility rules, but employers will now be able to view documents and respond to information about former workers.

Director Lindsi Leahy says ‘Frances Online’ will be more user-friendly for claimants and employers.

After the launch, claimants will be able to perform many familiar tasks within ‘Frances Online’. They may look different, but they will be easier and more efficient in the new system.

Important due dates to file a claim and avoid a delay in payments are at 5pm on Tuesday, February 27, for new initial claims and 5pm on Wednesday, February 28, for weekly benefit claims for the week of February 18-24. Otherwise, claimants will need to wait until after 8 a.m. on Monday, March 4.

