Rogue Music Fest preparations underway at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Rogue Music Festival kicks off this Friday and progress is noticeable at the Jackson County Expo.

The two day music festival is headlined by Eric Church and Carrie Underwood.

The stage being built in the parking lot is coming along.

A pedestrian bridge is now complete for Gebhardt Road and vendors are also beginning to show up.

The expo also just announced that it will allow people to re-enter the grounds if they leave.

Tickets for the 2-day festival are still available, go to attheexpo.com to get yours.

