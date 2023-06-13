Coos Bay man arrested twice in same day for public indecency charges

COOS BAY, Ore. – The Coos Bay Police Department says a man was arrested twice in the same day for two different public indecency events.

According to police, Christopher Banks, 31 of Coos Bay, was first arrested around 9:30 p.m. Monday after exposing himself to an employee outside Fred Meyer.

Police confirmed Banks was the same man who was arrested at 7:30 a.m. that same day for exposing himself to a woman at Mingus Park. Banks was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail after the first incident.

Officers say they could not locate Banks after the Fred Meyer incident and informed other local agencies to be on the lookout.

On Tuesday, Oregon State Police saw Banks and arrested him on the probable cause charge of public indecency.

Banks was once again transported to the Coos County Jail and was still in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Coos Bay Police Department says it understands these kinds of incidents are concerning and says protecting the community remains the highest priority.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.