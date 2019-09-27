Rogue Retreat receives two busses to help better serve community

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford non-profit received some new wheels this week to help better serve those in need.
Rogue Retreat was given 2 busses by RVTD. The busses will be used for multiple programs but mostly to help Rogue Retreat’s ‘Hope Village’ and ‘Kelly Shelter’ programs.
It can transport up to 24 people at a time and help move food and other supplies in the community.
“Last year they also donated a minivan for client transportation and then a couple of years ago they also donated the van that’s currently used for ‘Clean Sweep’ now,” Matt Vorderstrasse with Rogue Retreat said. “We’re just extremely grateful for their support and partnership.”
The vans also come equipped with a wheel chairlift to help the disabled.
