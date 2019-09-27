Home
Rogue Valley VeteRUN registration open

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The 3rd Annual VeteRun is coming back to the Rogue Valley in two weeks.

The 5K fun run is taking place on October 12th at the Jackson County Expo.

The event raises money to assist veterans with mental health services and living resources.

This year’s proceeds will benefit four local groups: Honor Flight of Oregon, Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs, Camp White Young Marine Marines and DivideCamp.

In the last two years, the event has raised around $20,000.

“Last year the guy that won was a 70-year-old retired doctor so it’s for all ages,” Terry Haines, Chairman of Rogue Chapter NCOA said. “It’s a fun community event that is focused on local charities that help people right here in the Rogue Valley.”

Pre-sale race tickets cost $25.

To register, visit ncoarogue.org/event/veterun-2019/

