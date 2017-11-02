Rogue River Jr./Sr. HS holds vigil for Meadow Grace Boyd

13-year-old Meadow Grace Boyd
Rogue River, Ore. — School officials are expecting attendance in the hundreds Thursday night for a vigil in honor of 8th grader, Meadow Grace Boyd. The vigil starts at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gym.
The junior high ukelele class will perform, and the choir will also sing a few songs. In addition, student-written pieces about Meadow will be read aloud. After that, a candlelit procession will make its way to the football field. The choir will sing amazing grace, and the group will release one lantern.
The school said anyone is welcome to come to the vigil to pay their respects to meadow.
