Medford Fire-Rescue participates in ‘Fill the Boot’

Medford, Ore. — Medford area firefighters hit the streets Thursday to ‘fill the boot.’ You may have seen them on Riverside and McAndrews, near the mall. They were out there from morning until evening.
‘Fill the Boot’ is a national campaign is a that helps fund research to end muscular dystrophy.
“Money that we collect today impacts families locally within the valley, so that’s something that really, really, we are proud to be a part of,” said Seth McEwen, Medford Fire-Rescue firefighter.
‘Fill the Boot’ is an annual event – all the money supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association and MDA summer camps.
