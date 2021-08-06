Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest reports no new fires

MEDFORD, Ore. – There were no new fires to report Friday in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
The Forest Service said, “Firefighters continue to make noticeable progress on the remaining fires still requiring suppression efforts. Mop up efforts on the Maple Dell and Bear Camp Fires continue to progress with multiple engines. A Type 2 Initial Attack Crew continues to mop up the North Winkle Fire. The Donomore Peak, Red, Deadhorse and Woodruff Fires are in the final stages of being checked for smoke.”
The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest said fire suppression work will continues to be done during a period of extreme fire danger.
As of Friday, August 6, RRSNF responded to 46 fires with a total of 45 acres burned.