California schools start returning to in-person learning

Students in parts of the state went back to school this week, a move that Governor Gavin Newsom says is being done in the safest way possible.
“This was a big week in public education, first big district to open this week,” Newsom said. Stockton opened as well. You’ll start to see LA Unified and others open over the course of the next few weeks. We’re getting all our kids safely back to in-person instruction and we’re doing it in a sustainable way. We don’t want to do it in an episodic way. We want to do it in a safe way where these kids can get that full support.”
The governor also highlighted California’s “comeback plan” which includes nearly $124 billion in pre-K and K through 12 funding to the state’s public schools.