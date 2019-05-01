Home
Suspect arrested after Jackson County pursuit identified

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – We’re learning more about that car chase that began in Jacksonville Tuesday morning and ended in Central Point.

The original call came into police as a possible DUII driver. When officers attempted to pull the truck over, the driver sped off.

The truck was eventually stopped outside a retirement community and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office determined it was stolen.

Christopher Cooper was arrested at the scene. He’s at the Jackson County Jail on a parole violation with new charges of attempting to elude police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

