Missing Teen in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Tribes and Klamath Falls Police Department are looking for a missing teen.

This is 16-year-old Jocelyn Ray Moon Baldwin.

According to the Klamath Tribes she has been missing since December 7. Jocelyn is five foot nine and about 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and carrying a black Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information should call the Klamath Falls Police Department.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.