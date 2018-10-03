Rogue Valley Humane Society loses spay, neuter voucher program

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grant Pass voucher program that helps people who can’t afford to spay or neuter their pets is out of cash.
The Rogue Valley Humane Society has been offering its Kitty Quick Fix & Barking Dogs Spay & Neuter Program for more than a decade.
It relies on grant funding and donations. But as of Wednesday, the funding has run out.
The executive director says the program isn’t cheap.
Vouchers are offered once a week for one hour and the vouchers given out in that time, add up to about $2,500 a month.
When pets aren’t spayed or neutered, their litter can often end up in the shelter if people can’t afford them.
If you want to help, you can donate through a Facebook fundraiser or visit https://roguevalleyhumanesociety.org/