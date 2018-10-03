Search continues for Jason Cantrall

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Police are updating the public about an ongoing search for a missing man.
46-year-old Jason Cantrall of Crescent City was reportedly last seen by his companion on September 30 in the Beaver Creek area near the Klamath River.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said Cantrall is reliant on insulin and left his pickup truck unattended with all his possessions inside. Because of his medical condition, Cantrall is considered “endangered.”
According to SCSO, a major search effort was initiated, but they’ve had no sign of the missing man since his pickup truck was found.
The sheriff’s office said Cantrall was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a black hat. He is 5’11” tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said they’re very concerned about Cantrall’s whereabouts and welfare.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900.