Rogue Valley realtors provide housing market update

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Association of Realtors is sharing how our home market performed in January.

The county-wide median price went up 13% from $345,000 last year. The most recent median price is $390,000. The median price for a rural home is up just $5,000 from last year, coming in right now at $580,000. However, homes sold at an average of 31 days on the market, which is unchanged from last year.

The Association of Realtors is also sharing Josephine County’s home stats. The median price is now 13.2% higher than last year at this time. An urban home increased from $322,000 to $365,000. But rural home prices only increased 3.4% from last year, now costing an average of $485,000.

Homes sold in an average of just 35 days on the market.