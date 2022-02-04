Daily Olympic Briefing: Viewing schedule for first full day of Winter Games competition

Each day of the 2022 Winter Games, NBC Olympics will run down every sport in action, highlighting the biggest athletes and marquee events. Every single event streams live on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock, and many are also on the TV networks of NBC. Visit the Olympic schedule page for listings sorted by sport and TV network. All times listed below are Eastern Time on the night of Friday, February 4 or the morning of Saturday, February 5.

The first day of medal competition includes six medal events. U.S. stars in action include snowboarder Jamie Anderson, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins, short track speed skater Kristen Santos and luger Chris Mazdzer.

Snowboarding

Snowboard Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson is already very arguably the greatest female snowboarder in history. She eyes a third consecutive Olympic gold in slopestyle, starting with qualifying on Saturday morning in China (Friday night in the U.S.).

Anderson’s story is usually a smiling one. Beaming after winning the first two Olympic women’s slopestyle titles in 2014 and 2018. An affinity for hugging trees. Lounging in hot springs or spending family time in Tahoe with seven siblings and her parents, who call her “Little Bear.”

But you don’t win as much as she has without sacrifice and struggle. Anderson, trying at 31 to become the oldest woman to take snowboarding gold, knows it.

In December, she opened the Olympic season by matching her worst slopestyle result in seven years. She fell in all three runs, placed seventh and left the competition in tears. It could have been the beginning of the end of her reign.

“I was pretty burnt out,” she said in a blog posted Thursday.

Then somebody broke into her house. A turkey crashed into her truck. She arrived in Mammoth Mountain, California, for her next contest and couldn’t find her snowboard on a practice day.

Her fiancé, Canadian snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, said she wanted to go home. This was less than a month ago.

Yet Anderson stuck around. She got her snowboard. She won, landing a cab double cork 1080 in a slopestyle competition for the first time.

Two weeks later, Anderson put together the best run of her career with a pair of double cork 1080s at X Games. Only New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who became first woman to land back-to-back double cork 1080s, could beat her.

“I need that fire under my ass to keep me working hard,” Anderson, who has competed on the top level since age 13 and is the only woman with two snowboarding golds, said Thursday. “For a long part of my career it was pretty easy to win. I didn’t have to do much, and I didn’t have anyone really pushing me.”

In 2014, Anderson won gold with a 720, a 540 and another 720. In 2018, in heavy winds that had many calling for the final to be postponed, Anderson won with a pair of 540s and a 720.

It’s going to take much more this time. Nicholson, who celebrated her gold in 2018 with a Molson in the finish corral, said this would be her most impressive victory. He has sensed the pressure when looking into her eyes.

“Sometimes I just want to crawl under a rock and hide from the world,” she said. “I definitely had a lot of back-and-forth with coming to these Games.”

Moguls

Freestyle Skiing: Moguls

