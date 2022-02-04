?????????????????????????????????????????

Five Oregon athletes competing in the Winter Olympics

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 4, 2022

Five athletes from Oregon will go for the gold in Beijing at the 2022 Winter Olympics. KGW’s David Molko explains who to look out for.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags: