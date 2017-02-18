Rogue Valley resident becomes U.S. citizen

Central Point, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man wanting to live the American dream has reached a major milestone tonight and his place of employment is celebrating his accomplishment.
After passing the citizenship test, Jose Ivan has officially become an American citizen. It’s something his employer, Rogue Creamery, is very proud of.
“It really is a satisfying accomplishment,” said Jose Ivan who moved to the United States from Mexico at age 13.
After working at Rogue Creamery for 10 years he recently obtained his American citizenship.
“It’s really a great feeling that I would love to share with the whole world,” Jose Ivan said.
He says the process has been lengthy but Rogue Creamery has supported him through it all.
“They’ve helped me greatly. From letting me go to appointments, to helping me through the steps necessary to becoming a citizen.”
Rogue Creamery owner David Gremmels says the team at Rogue Creamery is like family and they couldn’t be more excited for Jose Ivan.
“Everyone delights in a team member’s success, and to see Jose Ivan become naturalized into the U.S. is like winning a world championship in cheese,” Gremmels said.
Jose Ivan says he’s proud to work for a world-famous and well-liked company. While he feels very accomplished, he says he owes much of his success to his family.
“I want to thank my father. Thanks to him we’re in this country. And to all my family for helping me achieve citizenship. Thanks for everything,” Jose Ivan said.
Jose Ivan has many hopes for his future, including a career, a good home for his family and to become very good at English.