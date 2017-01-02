Rogue Valley residents wake up to first snow of the season

Jackson County, Ore,. — The Rogue Valley woke up to a dusting this morning, with more showers throughout the day.
And while some were loving it, for others it caused a headache.
“Did you name your snowman? Not yet. No? Olaf!”
Waking up this morning to snow was an exciting sight for some in the Rogue Valley.
“What’s your favorite part about building snowman? Making the balls. My dad made this one, I made this one, she made this one. I made this one.”
While kids, and even some adults, enjoyed playing in the white dusting Medford received; For others, it caused some inconvenience.
“You know honestly it hasn’t been insane, but it’s been busy. We’ve had a lot of snow in low elevation.” said Jeremiah Griffin with ODOT.
Accident after accident, in town and along Interstate Five.
“People see the bare pavement and they want to drive a little faster – too fast for the conditions, and make moves, and pass vehicles and then other vehicles react. And that’s what happened in this crash.” said Griffin.
While ODOT was prepared for the weather and road conditions, Griffin says drivers aren’t taking the same precautions.
“We just need people to slow down when they go through a crash scene like the one behind us. We’ve had quite a few near misses just because people aren’t slowing down.”
Griffin says the best way to avoid crashes in this winter weather?
“Well there’s one way if they don’t have to go anywhere, stay home. That would be great.”
According to Medford Police dispatch– Mercy Flights ran out of ambulances at one point today.
And the Asante Rogue Regional Hospital emergency room was over flowing.