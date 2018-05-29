‘Rogue Valley Vintners’ aims to help local wineries with marketing

MEDFORD, Ore. — Local wineries are banding together, aiming to bring new opportunities to Southern Oregon. The ‘Rogue Valley Vintners’ group was created this Spring.
Organizers say the goal is to help vineyards and local businesses in the wine industry with marketing. Board President Ross Allen of 2Hawk Winery believes the promotion will help all involved.
“From a wine quality standpoint, we have wineries and vineyards here that are producing fruit and wines that you can put up against competitors from across the globe, and they’d compete,” Allen said.
So far, Allen noted around 60 local brands have signed up. An informational meeting is planned for June 6th at the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Office.
