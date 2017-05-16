GOLD HILL, Ore. — A rollover sends at least one person to the hospital. It happened on the 11000 block of highway 234 at around 7:30 pm.
Witnesses say the driver of a Ford Explorer was trying to turn around and sideswiped another vehicle.
That vehicle — a red jeep — rolled over and landed on its roof.
Neighbors say this sight is far too common.
“I’m actually hoping that this will open up some people’s eyes and maybe get the county out here to fix this, because this blind corner people are doing 80, 90 around. I’ve seen far too many accidents and even more close accidents,” said Anthony Dillworth, who saw the crash happen from his front porch.
At least one person from the Jeep was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their condition isn’t known at this time.
Oregon State Police are investigating.