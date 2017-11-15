Home
Roseburg man arrested for producing child porn, sex abuse

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg man was arrested on sex abuse charges after detectives determined he was uploading images of child pornography to the internet.

Oregon State Police they served a search warrant on November 2 at the Roseburg home of 29-year-old Kelly Shane Rice.

During the investigation, detectives said they discovered one of the explicit images produced at the residents was of Rice’s 1-year-old stepdaughter.

On November 9, Rice was arrested without incident and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges including using a child in the display of sexually explicit conduct, unlawful sexual penetration and encouraging child sex abuse.

Police have not released any further information about this ongoing investigation.

