Tips to keep your power bill low this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. – Pacific Power is preparing for a colder than average winter this year. Now, they’re offering tips for managing the costs of keeping warm.
“You are battling the elements,” said Barb Coughlin, Pacific Power’s vice president for customer service. “Cold air sneaks in and warm air gets out. So the first thing you can do is seal all windows or doors before the cold really sets in. This can be done inexpensively now and the difference will show up once temperatures start dipping below freezing.”
Pacific Power said one way to avoid spikes on your power bill is to enroll in their “Equal Payment Plan,” which averages out electricity bills throughout the year.
Pacific Power offered the following tips to keep warm and save money:
- Set your thermostat as low as comfortable, aim for 68 degrees. When you are asleep or out of the house, lower the temperature by another 10 degrees and this will reduce your energy usage by about 10 percent.
- Use space heaters sparingly and safely. Running a 1,500 watt portable heater 8 hours a day for 30 days can add an extra $30 to a monthly power bill in winter.
- Avoid the temptation to bump up the thermostat when it gets colder. That won’t get you to your desired temperature faster, you will just make your furnace run longer and use more energy.
- Improve your home’s heating and cooling systems by cleaning or replacing furnace filters and scheduling routine system maintenance to help air flow through the system more efficiently. Move furniture that is blocking intakes or heat registers.