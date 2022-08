IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A Roseburg man died after a crash in Douglas County.

Deputies said on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 81-year-old Leonard Lemings was driving northeast of Roseburg in his Subaru Legacy.

In the 1600 block of Rock Creek Road, the vehicle hit the end of a bridge and rolled.

Lemings, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He did not survive.

The Douglas County Medical Examiner is investigating the crash.