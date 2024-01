ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Roseburg 2024 State of the City address will be postponed while the mayor recovers from a recent heart attack.

According to the city, Mayor Larry Rich who was elected in 1998, is home recovering from surgery after suffering a heart attack last month.

Mayor Rich traditionally gives his State of the City speech at the first city council meeting of the year, which is tentatively rescheduled for January 22.

