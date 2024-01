KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Students at Klamath Community College were welcomed back to campus for winter term today with a new student-made sign.

It took more than six months to build and install this new welcome sign on the Highway 39 entrance to KCC.

The school says more than 200 volunteer hours were spent building the sign. Welding students, KCC staff and faculty, and even one Oregon Tech student participated in all.

