MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Fire Department is recognizing a local man after he prevented a kitchen fire.

HIs name is Clarence. The Medford Fire Department says last month an oven mitt fell behind a fryer, turning on a gas line, which found an ignition source and started a small fire.

Clarence was quick to act. He turned off the gas line, stopping the fire before the hood system could activate.

