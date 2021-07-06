Roseburg teen drowns in the Umpqua River

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A teen drowned in the Umpqua River Sunday evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 6:30 p.m. on July 4, 15-year-old Aliya Yasmin Grizzard of Roseburg was floating on an inflatable mattress with her family on the Umpqua River.
While going through rapids near the Yellow Creek Boat Ramp, Grizzard was swept off the air mattress and disappeared in the water.
Eventually, Grizzard was found by a bystander and brought to shore. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but they were unsuccessful and she was later pronounced dead.
Grizzard was not wearing a lifejacket, deputies said.
No further information was provided by investigators.