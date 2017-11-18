Rotary Club treats Central Point students to shopping spree

Medford, Ore.– As the holidays draw near, members from the community are helping children and families in need.
In it’s 18th year, the Rotary Club of Central Point selected 25 elementary school children who for one reason or another could use some nice winter clothes, a haircut and lunch. Members partnered up with children and toured J.C. Penny’s, helping the kids find clothes they wanted while waiting to be called to get a new style for their hair.
After the shopping spree was over, the children were treated to a lunch at Red Robin where the “Balloon Guy” was in attendance to help entertain everyone.
Rotary members say it’s a great way for them to give back and make each child feel happy.
“The hairdressers make them feel so special when they walk out you can see a difference,” said Rotary member Candy Manary. “They sometimes will have their new coat on and you will see lots of hugs and ‘thank you’s’ when we get back to the school.”
Through donations to the club, the kids were able to get new shoes, shirts, jackets or other clothes they may need this holiday season.