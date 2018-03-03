‘Run For The Law’ fundraiser for county law enforcement

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Hundreds gathered in Josephine County this morning to participate in an annual run to support local law enforcement less than a year after voters approved a new public safety levy.
“It’s really about awareness and knowing what we have going out in the county,” said Holly Lidey, coordinator of the Run For The Law.
For the fifth year in a row the non-profit Securing Our Safety held it’s annual “Run For The Law.”
As people began to gather, excitement grew in anticipation for the run. But it was clear this was more than just a race.
“The whole goal for securing our safety was to find a sustainable solution to funding our criminal justice system for the county,” said Lidey.
After the county lost a huge chunk of funding for law enforcement in 2012, the organization was formed to help ensure that the community would stay safe.
“It’s just really important that we have those people out there permanently and that they have that job security and that we have constant safety out there in our county,” said Lidey.
Those who participated like high school sophomore Justin Cypert agree.
“It’s a really good sport. I love doing it and it’s to support the law. I really like helping my community so I came out and did it,” he said.
Even those within law enforcement were happy to see the community’s support.
“It show’s that the community is behind public safety in Josephine County and Grants Pass,” said Sgt. Edward Burke, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
“This really shows there are a lot of people that back the police department.”
After several failures, a public safety levy was finally passed by voters last May. But the organization says much more needs to be accomplished.
“It’s just trying to find those permanent funding solutions and those ideas that will help law enforcement out there on their own,” said