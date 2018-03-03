Free educational hikes offered for Table Rocks’

MEDFORD, Ore.– It’s almost spring and public land organizations are offering ways for community members to get out and enjoy what Southern Oregon has to offer.
For the months of April and May, The Nature Conservancy and Medford District Bureau of Land Management will be giving free educational hikes to those who sign up.
The hikes are meant as a way of promoting the public lands and teach residents about the unique natural and cultural environments of the Rogue Valley.
The Table Rocks are home to just an amazing diversity of plants and animals and birds,” said Molly Morison, SW Oregon Preserves manager of The Nature Conversancy. “They have a really rich cultural history.”
The hikes will take place on weekends. You can learn more about the individual hikes and how to sign up at the website, TableRockHikes2018.eventbrite.com.
For other information, you can contact Medford District BLM.