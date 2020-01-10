Rural Klamath County school evacuated due to poor air quality

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – A Klamath County school had to be evacuated due to smoke from a controlled burn.
Klamath County Public Health said on the morning of January 10, smoke from a prescribed burn caused poor air quality in the Chiloquin area. Officials said the smoke prompted them to evacuate students from Sage Community School. “This was done out of an abundance of caution due to air quality,” said Emergency Management Director Brandon Fowler.
Students were transported to Chiloquin Elementary School where they waited to be picked up by their parents.
Public Health Director Jennifer Little said particulate matter from smoke could be harmful, especially to small children and those with asthma.