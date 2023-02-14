RV caught on fire near Hellgate Bridge

MERLIN, Ore. – Another RV caught fire last Saturday, near Hellgate bridge.

Rural Metro said, the fire destroyed the motor home that someone was living in.

The owner said they were taking it out on a test drive when the fire started.

“They are just de–winterization processes, for whatever reason they just wanted to take it out for a drive and see how it ran.”, said Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro and The Fire Marshal’s office say a mechanical issue may have caused it.

No injuries were reported.