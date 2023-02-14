Volunteers donating time and money to clean up Bear Creek Park playground

MEDFORD, Ore.– The playground at Bear Creek Park is being cleaned up thanks to a company that volunteered its services.

Western States Environmental is working on cleaning up the playground after it burned down in a fire last week.

The City of Medford said a number of people and companies have offered their time and money to help rebuild the playground already.

Rich Rosenthal from the Medford Parks and Recreation Department said, “it sort of ruined my day, it sort of ruined my week. But, you have to pivot and transition to what you have to do to turn that anger into something positive.”

Rosenthal said the city is working on filing an insurance claim as they continue to clean up the site.

He said the Medford Parks and Recreation Foundation will be accepting donations and volunteers to help the park rebuild.