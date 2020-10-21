RVTD providing transportation to Multi-Agency Resource Center

MEDFORD, Ore.— Jackson County citizens needing assistance due to the fires, can now request transportation to the Multi-Agency Resource Center or MARC. The transportation will be provided by Rogue Valley Transit District.
Those in need of services involving the American Red Cross and FEMA can schedule transportation in advance or take advantage of same-day transportation by calling Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m., (541) 842-2067.
FEMA and the American Red Cross will be available to assist in registration, filing applications, check on your claim status, answering questions, and referrals to other community resources.
The MARC is located at the old Central Medford High School on South Oakdale Ave.
