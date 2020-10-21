Lowe’s to distribute free supplies to fire victims

PHOENIX, Ore. — Home improvement retailer Lowe’s is set to hold a drive-through “bucket brigade” event this Friday to give free supplies to Oregonians who are continuing fire recovery efforts.
According to Lowe’s, there will be 500 buckets of supplies which include things like gloves, goggles, water and masks. They’ll be given out on October 23 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Phoenix Plaza Center, 220 N. Main Street in Phoenix.
The buckets will distributed on a first-come first-serve basis until they run out.