Josephine County reports three new cases of COVID-19

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Josephine County reported three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 259. Public Health officials were notified of the cases by the official medical record system provided by the Oregon Health Authority.

Josephine County Public Health is investigating all cases to identify contacts and exposures and to isolate and monitor all individuals relevant to the cases. Public Health will reach out to anyone suspected of exposure to COVID-19.

Of the 259 total cases, 32 are currently presumptive and 227 are confirmed. As of 8:30 a.m. Oct. 21, Public Health is actively monitoring 50 cases, with the remaining patients considered no longer infectious.

No further details about these cases have been released at this time.

