S.C. Uber mistake ends in murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (NBC News) – A South Carolina man has been charged with murder and kidnapping after authorities say he killed a college student who got into his car mistakenly thinking it was her Uber.
Security video shows 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson leaving a college bar early Friday morning when police say she mistakenly got into a black Chevrolet Impala, thinking it was her Uber ride.
Her body was found later that day.
Police arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland after spotting his car near where Josephson was last seen.
In response, the University of South Carolina has started a campaign to keep other ride share users safe by asking drivers a simple question: “What’s my name?”
In addition to making sure the driver knows your name, riders can also double check the license plate, car description and photo of the driver provided on the app.
“I don’t want anyone else to ever go through this again,” Seymour Josephson, Samantha’s father, said.
Her family also encouraging friends to ride together.
“She had absolutely no chance in this. If there’s someday else in the car, there’s actually a chance,” Josephson added.
