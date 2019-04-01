FAA: Boeing software changes delayed “weeks”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing’s 737 Max software upgrade will be delayed by a matter of “weeks.”
The planes were grounded worldwide after two nosedive crashes within five months of each other.
The planes’ anti-stalling system is being scrutinized as the potential cause for both.
The FAA said, “Time is needed for additional work by Boeing as the result of an ongoing review of the 737 Max flight control system to ensure that Boeing has identified and appropriately addressed all pertinent issues.”
The FAA said once it receives the software upgrade, it will conduct a “rigorous safety review”.
Initially, Boeing planned to submit its fix by last week. The FAA said it now expects to receive it “over the coming weeks.”