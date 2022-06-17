S. Oregon hosting national championship paragliding event

APPLEGATE, Ore. – Colorful paragliders will dot the Applegate sky over the next few days.

The U.S. Hangliding and Paragliding Association National Championships are being held in Southern Oregon now through June 23.

The Applegate Open was set to begin Friday, June 17 at Woodrat Mountain near the community of Ruch. Friday was supposed to be a practice day for pilots however it was canceled due to the poor weather.

The competition is still set to begin Saturday and will run through next Thursday, weather permitting.

To find out more, you can visit http://www.wingsoverapplegate.org