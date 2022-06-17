Task force busts Jackson County marijuana grow

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant in Eagle Point Thursday morning.

Police say the property at the 1500 block of Old Dry Creek Road southeast of White City had over 12,000 illegal cannabis plants. Those were reportedly in 32 greenhouses.

3,000 pounds of processed marijuana were also found, according to police.

Jackson County Code Enforcement issued fines totaling $67,000 for numerous violations.

The Oregon Water Resources Department also responded and reportedly found unauthorized use of well water, which could result in both civil and criminal penalties.

The sheriff’s office says the warrant served Thursday was the result of a month-long investigation.