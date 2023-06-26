SCOTUS enters final week of the term

The Supreme Court is entering its final week of the term.

All eyes are on the justices who are set to release decisions on a total of 10 cases.

Those include:

An affirmative action case where the court is considering whether schools can continue to take race into consideration in the admission process.

Another case looks at whether businesses can deny services to l-g-b-t-q customers.

The justices are also looking at election laws and could give state lawmakers unchecked power over federal elections.

And then the long-awaited decision on president joe biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

