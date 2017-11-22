Safety tips for frying a turkey for Thanksgiving

White City, Ore. — Did you know more home fires involving cooking equipment happen on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year? That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association.
In the video above is an example of what not to do when frying a turkey.
Fire District 3 said each year, it gets several calls on thanksgiving for home fires. Some, involving turkey fryers. It said people need to be cautious when frying turkeys, as fryers sparking flames can quickly spread and burn down a home.
“We’ve responded to the medical aspect but also we have seen our turkey fryers escape from the fryer and then move onto the house,” said Ashley Blakely, Fire District 3.
If you plan on frying a turkey, Fire District 3 asks that you follow these tips to keep you and your home safe:
- Keep the fryer *at least* thirty feet away from your home.
- Never fry a frozen turkey – take the time to thaw it, rinse it, and pat it dry.
- Do not overfill your fryer with oil.
- Don’t overheat the fryer.
- Always have someone supervising the fryer at all times.