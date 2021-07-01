Salt Fire burning near Shasta Lake 2,800 acres

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – Interstate 5 is open once again after it was shut down due to a wildfire.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Salt Fire was seen burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest east of Interstate 5 near the Salt Creek exit.
Evacuations were ordered for Zola Drive, Cordes Court, and Solus Campground Road. Tom Head and Old Mill Road were later added to that list. People on Gregory Creek Road were advised to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.
Wednesday afternoon, northbound I-5 was reduced to two lanes about 5 miles south of Lakehead as the fire spread west of the highway.
On Thursday morning, I-5 was completely shut down due to the fire. It was reopened a couple of hours later. For the latest traffic updates, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
On the morning of July 1, the Salt Fire was estimated to be about 2,800 acres in size.